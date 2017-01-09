Six things to know - 1/9/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A plan to end a two-year Illinois budget standoff in the Senate could get a vote today. The budget deal being negotiated by Democrats will likely include an income tax hike, term limit,s and property tax freezes.



The suspect in the deadly Florida airport shooting will be formally charged today. Esteban Santiago could face the death penalty if he is found guilty of the federal charges he faces. Prosecutors say he planned Friday's attacks. Five people were killed and six others were injured.



A popular place you and your family stop to refuel and grab a snack is temporarily closing. The Beaver Dam rest stop closed Sunday afternoon. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the center closed because the lease with the current vendor expired and a recent bid was terminated because of incomplete information.



You can learn more about how SIU Carbondale is impacting the city. City leaders are hosting a chat with interim chancellor Brad Colwell. It is happening at the Carbondale Civic Center from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



The prosecution is expected to call its final witnesses in the penalty phase of Dylann Roof's trial today. He is the man convicted of shooting and killing nine people at a South Carolina church. Roof is representing himself and says he has no plans to call witnesses in his own defense.



You can get some help paying your heating bill. It is part of the crisis component of the Low-Income Home Emergency Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The assistance program starts today. Families living in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken, and Marshall counties can apply.