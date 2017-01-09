Icy spot on US 641 near Hazel due to water main break

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a water main break along US 641 in Calloway County is creating an icy spot.



The water line break is about 3 miles north of Hazel near the intersection of KY 1823/Tobacco Road.



Water is running across US 641 and freezing on the road.



Crews are salting the area and pushing as much of the ice off the road as possible. However, ice continues to accumulate from the leaking water line.



Drivers are urged to take caution in the area.