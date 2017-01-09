Chemical leak reported at plant in Princeton

A portion of US 62 in Princeton was closed due to a chemical leak at the Agri-Chem plant.



Caldwell County Emergency Management Director Joey McCaslin says anhydrous ammonia leaked from the plant creating at large cloud.



That cloud was headed towards the TreeHouse plant and Walmart.



Fire crews used their ladder trucks to spray water onto the cloud to disperse the chemical.



They were then able to send someone in with a hazmat suit to shut off the valve.



No one was hurt in the chemical leak.



The water sprayed did freeze onto US 62 which was closed between Walmart and the city of Princeton.



Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews worked on removing the ice and reopened the road around 9:00 a.m.