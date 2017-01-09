Road in Union County to be closed all week

Be prepared to slow down on part of Paducah's Elmdale Road next week. Crews will be there working to improve safety and drainage near the entrance to St. Mary Middle and High School.More
UPDATE: A section of Interstate 57 North in Williamson County that was closed for six hours due to a wreck involving three semis is back open to traffic Thursday night.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 1592/Webster Road will be closed between the 3 and 4 mile marker so that a damaged cross drain can be replaced.More
Bikers from all over the country are headed to the Union County Fairgrounds for the annual Kentucky Bike Rally.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work will be done from near the US 51 interchange at Fulton northwards to the 21 mile maker near Mayfield.More
