Road in Union County to be closed all week

A portion of a road in Union County will be closed this week.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 667 will be closed to traffic from the intersection with Highland Road to the intersection of KY 668.



Crews need the road close for brush cutting. They will also be using a motor grader to make repairs to the graveled section of the road.



The road will be closed from about 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. each day through Friday, January 13.



Accommodations will be made for people who live along this section of road.