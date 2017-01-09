Weakley County woman will not be charged in estranged husband's death

A Weakley County woman will not be charged in the shooting death of her husband.



The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says on October 23, 2016, Janice Leann Delauter shot and killed her estranged husband, Stephen Lynn Delauter at a home on Hyndsver Road.



Deputies say Stephen broke into the home, assaulted her with a knife, and shot at her three times with a semi-automatic gun. All three shots missed Janice.



Janice returned fire with her own gun and killed Stephen. The Weakley County Sheriff's Department did not charge Janice.



On January 5th, the facts of the incident were presented to the Weakly County Grand Jury and they agreed that the incident was self defense and no charges were filed against Janice.