SIU Carbondale interim chancellor to take part in "Chat with the Chancellor"

You have the chance to learn more about SIU Carbondale and its relationship with the region.



The City of Carbondale and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce are hosting "Chat with the Chancellor" Monday night.



Southern Illinois University Carbondale Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell will be at the meeting and will talk about the university, its direction, and its relationship with the region.



The meeting will be held at the Carbondale Civic Center located at 200 South Illinois Avenue. It will run from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.