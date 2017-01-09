65 National Railway Equipment Company employees to be laid off in Paducah

More than 60 people will be laid off at the National Railway Equipment Company in Paducah.



Spokesman Hal Burgan told Local 6 that on Dec. 1 the company gave 60 days notice to 65 employees. The notices are effective Jan. 31, 2017



The plant in Paducah has 100 production employees. The remaining employees will be operating the engine shop.



Some of the wheel and electric production will be moved to the facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.



Burgan says the layoffs comes as business in the industry has been down for the last two years.

"Available work will enable NRE to reopen these shops. NRE is actively pursuing domestic and international bids, and when locomotive sales increase NRE will bring people back to work," Burgan says in a news release sent Monday.



The plant produces and repairs locomotives and locomotive parts.



It was formally known as VMV and is located on Kentucky Avenue in Paducah.

This does not affect workers with P&L Railway.