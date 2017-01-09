New Christian college hosting preview events to introduce itself to community

A new university in the Local 6 area says it is trying to recruit new students and fill the void left by Mid-Continent University.

Summit Christian University is holding SCU Ranger Preview Days events at 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9-10, to let people know what the school has to offer. Topics covered will include the application process, projected start dates, class locations, university accreditation, student financial aide.

The preview events will be at Community Fellowship Baptist Church at 90 State Route 408 West in Hickory, Kentucky.

To RSVP or for more information, you can email kroach@summitchristianu.org.