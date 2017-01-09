GOP leaders say plenty left to do when legislature returns

After approving seven bills in five days with no opposition among their ranks, Kentucky Republicans are likely to tackle the thornier issues of taxes and criminal justice reform when they return to Frankfort.



Republicans used their new majority in the state legislature to pass bills last week that restrict labor unions, ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and subject lawmakers' pension benefits to open records requests. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has signed all of them into law.



Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Frankfort next month to take up issues including changing the state penal code in an effort to reduce the state's prison population. The legislature will likely take up tax reform in a special session sometime later this year due to its complexity.