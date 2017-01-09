Senator says Trump assured him on miner benefits

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says President-elect Donald Trump has assured him he will help fight to secure long-term benefits for retired miners who face the loss of health care benefits this spring.



Manchin, a Democrat who was considered for a role in Trump's Cabinet, says Trump reassured him about miners' benefits in a phone call Monday.



Manchin led an effort last month to renew the benefits for at least a year - and even threatened a partial government shutdown if demands were not met - but GOP leaders instead offered a four-month extension. The benefits are set to expire at the end of April.



Manchin says he looks forward to working with Trump and members of Congress to continue benefits for thousands of retired miners and their families.