Local lawyer says homeowner may not face charges in home invasion shooting

No charges have been filed as of Monday regarding a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it's still investigating the home break-in turned shooting in Reidland. The local commonwealth's attorney started reviewing the case Monday.

Saturday night, deputies say, two men kicked down a door and broke into a home on Stiles and Babbland Drive. Toby Reed died of a gunshot wound to his chest. A second man, Robert Christopher Ingram, is in critical condition at a hospital in Nashville. Deputies say the homeowner is the one who pulled the trigger.

The sheriff's department says it cannot comment any further on the case at this time.

Local attorney Don Thomas says the homeowner may not face any charges. Thomas says it's because of the castle doctrine. The castle doctrine gives a homeowner the right to defend themselves in their home if they feel threatened, even if the person breaking in is not armed.

"Depending upon what law enforcement finds out as the cause or reason for this break, and I think right now from the limited information that we know the castle doctrine — or KRS 503:055 — can be used as an absolute defense for the individual who use deadly force," Thomas says.

Thomas says that's just his opinion, based on what deputies have reported in the case.

We still don't know why the two men tried to break in. Thomas says if, for example, it was a fight that was continued from some illegal activity or a family matter, the castle doctrine could be null.

We do know the homeowner knew one of the men who was shot, but we do not know if they knew Reed or Ingram or how. Thomas also says a car can be considered a "castle" under the law.