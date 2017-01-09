People across the country praying for local lineman hurt on the job

People around the country are using social media to pray for a local lineman injured on the job.

"They love, they care and they want to help," said the anonymous administrator who created the Graves County Prayer Chain Facebook page.

The page requested a prayer for Josh Franklin on Friday. A source confirms that's the Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative lineman who made contact with a live power line on Friday.

"This is an obvious, in our opinion, a big need. God needs to touch this young man and his family," the Graves County Prayer Chain administrator said.

The administrator has been anonymous since starting the page two years ago, requesting prayers anytime she sees a need.

"It's not about me. It's about one another loving each other," she said.

Franklin remains at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. The page continues posting updates based on information posted by his family members of Facebook. In return, the page has seen promises of prayers from across the county, as well as a few from other countries.

"It's very moving. I mean, I've cried all weekend," the administrator said.

The first post about the lineman has more than 3,000 likes and 7,000 shares.

"That's an overwhelming number of people that don't know one another, and they care and want to help," the administrator said.

The page administrator says the lineman's injury is a case people can relate to.

"What if that was my husband, and I'm the wife, and these are my children? Everyone puts themselves in that position," she said.

As people all over hope for the lineman's recovery, she plans to continue providing a place they can share their thoughts and pray.

The page administrator says a lot of the messages have been from people asking how they can help. She says she will post fundraising information as she gets it, but right now she's waiting on updates from the family.



JPEC is doing an internal investigation. The Kentucky Public Service Commission says it will receive those findings in seven days. Between those findings and its own investigators, it will decide if something needs to be done to prevent this from happening in the future.

To see the Graves County Prayer Chain Facebook page, click here.