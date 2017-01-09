Eagle cruise aims to boost winter tourism in west Kentucky

Throughout January and February, you can get an up-close view of the American Bald Eagle at several places in the Local 6 area.

Land Between the Lakes, Kenlake State Resort Park, Lake Barkley State Resort Park, and Kentucky Dam Village are teaming up to promote winter tourism through eagle cruises on Kentucky Lake.

“In 1986, we spotted one eagle on a cruise. Now, we can see 10 to 50,” Tammy Nanney said. She’s a sales representative for Kenlake State Resort Park,. The cruise holds about 80 people each trip. She also tells me some people come out specifically for the eagles and that leads to hotel stays and food and fuel sales in the region.

Paul Masterson is in his 12th season as captain of the eagle cruises. “It’s a perfect fit for us,” he said. “We'll get to come down here every weekend on this beautiful lake — and it's much nicer than the Ohio River this time of year — and get to see these beautiful birds.”

“You’ve seen them at the zoo and on TV. You know what they look like” said Tommy Baker, cruising from Lexington “But when you see them in person, it’s different. It does something to you.”

To find out when you can cruise for an eagle sighting, click here. For more information on Kentucky State Parks, click here.