Local program helps struggling families heat homes

Maurice Tillie has one week to pay his rent and heating bill, or he will be evicted.

"It's hard," says Tillie. "It's hard when you decide whether you're going to pay your car payment or you're going to pay your rent."

It's a battle Tillie faces every month.

"It hurts my heart that I have to come here and beg for help," says Tillie.

Tillie stopped by the West Kentucky Allied Services building in Paducah on Monday to see if he qualifies to be a part of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

"Oh my, man," says Tillie. "I wouldn't be able to survive. I just wouldn't be able to survive."

Assistant Executive Director for West Kentucky Allied Services Tony Dowdy says they're trying to help as many people as possible, but they need you to be patient.

"Even though we may be slow at times, we ask that people bear with us and give us the opportunity to serve them as quick as we can," says Dowdy.

Tillie says it's worth the wait.

The emergency money can be used to help families living in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken, and Marshall Counties.

A home is considered to be in a heating crisis when:

- The home is within four days of running out of fuel (propane, kerosene, or wood).

- The home has received a disconnect notice or termination notice on its natural gas or electric bill.

- The home's heating costs are included as an undesignated portion of the rent, and an eviction notice has been received.

- The home participates in a prepay electric program, and is within 10 days or less for prepaid electric service.

Along with meeting one of the situations listed above, you must also meet 130 percent of the poverty income guidelines.

Applications can be made at the local West Kentucky Allied Services office in your county. You can find your local office by clicking here.

You must bring the following when applying:

- Social Security cards for everyone in the home.

- Proof of all income for every member in the home.

- A copy of the lease, as well as an eviction notice if heating costs are included as an undesignated portion of the rent.

- A disconnect/past due or termination notice if electric or natural gas is the heating source.

- Must provide a metered utility bill to prove household residency.

- Proof of the last propane delivery to aid in determining if a household will be without fuel within four days of application or a statement from propane dealer to that affect.

- Applicants who participate in a prepay electric program must bring a statement from a utility company stating they have 10 days or less of prepaid service.