Deputies investigating local woman's death as homicide

The death of a woman whose body was found at her McCracken County home late Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a woman was found dead outside her home near the Saint John Community. McCracken County Coroner Dan Sims says the death investigation is now a homicide investigation.

The sheriff's department says they got a call around 11:42 a.m. from a relative who found 75-year-old Fredricka Harpole unresponsive at her home on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East, at the intersection with Jasper Shoulta Road.

Deputies, firefighters and EMS responded to the home, but deputies say Harpole was dead when they got there. She had moved to that home about 15 months ago, deputies say, and she lived with relatives.

The sheriff's department tells Local 6's Amanda Roberts that family members were with Harpole in the morning, but they left for a time. When they returned, that's when Harpole was found and they called 911.

The department says it is not releasing what the suspected cause of death is yet, but investigators do suspect foul play. No charges have been filed, and no one has been arrested at this time.

Sheriff's investigators and the coroner's office will stay on scene throughout Monday night into Tuesday, the sheriff's department says.

If you saw anything suspicious near the home, or have any other information about Harpole's death, the sheriff's department says you can call 270-444-4719 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

"Someone could know something occurring or some type of activity at this location or in the immediate area today," Sheriff Jon Hayden says. "Even if they don't think it's important, we would still ask them to call. We would like to speak to them about it and see what the information is, so we can make a determination if it's important"

Harpole's body is being sent to Madisonville for an autopsy Tuesday morning.