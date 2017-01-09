Illinois House OKs criminal justice reforms

The Illinois House has approved a package of criminal justice reforms to aid crime victims and reduce prison populations.



The plan won House approval 83-26 on Monday and moves to the Senate. It includes additional counseling and other services for crime victims paid with federal funds. It would allow prisoners to complete improvement programs to shorten their sentences. Judges would have more leeway to order probation in drug cases.



Peoria Democratic Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth says her measure would reduce Illinois' prison population: a goal of Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. And Gordon-Booth says it would help ex-inmates rejoin the community and heal families affected by violence.



Some lawmakers questioned whether there would be money in a state budget crisis for new initiatives.