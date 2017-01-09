New study finds mammograms lead to unnecessary treatment for some

A new study published Monday is again raising questions about the value of mammograms in correctly diagnosing breast cancer.

The study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that as many as a third of women in Denmark with breast cancer detected by a mammogram either didn't have malignant cancer or had tumors that were so slow-growing that they didn't need to be treated at that time. Their findings indicated screening did pick up many tumors at earlier stages, but didn't decrease the incidence of advanced cancer.

In the abstract for the article on the study, researchers said: "It is likely that 1 in every 3 invasive tumors and cases of DCIS diagnosed in women offered screening represent overdiagnosis."

Similarly, in October, the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice published a report in the New England Journal of Medicine saying over-diagnosis was causing women to undergo unnecessary and possibly harmful treatments.

NBC News reports that Dr. Otis Brawley, medical officer at the American Cancer Society, says doctors and policymakers need to accept that mammograms are necessarily saving lives. "Some of those pea-sized lesions are not going to kill. Some of those pea-sized lesions are going to regress over time," Brawley told NBC News. "We are curing people that don't need curing."