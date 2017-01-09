New study finds mammograms lead to unnecessary treatment for some

Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
More than 400 people have been charged with taking part in health care fraud and opioid scams that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.More
More than 400 people have been charged with taking part in health care fraud and opioid scams that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.More
It's unclear whether the measure will survive a showdown vote next week.More
It's unclear whether the measure will survive a showdown vote next week.More
Vice President Mike Pence promoted a revamped Senate health care bill Wednesday, choosing the home turf of Kentucky's high-profile senators to "turn up the heat" on the struggling Republican effort...More
Vice President Mike Pence promoted a revamped Senate health care bill Wednesday, choosing the home turf of Kentucky's high-profile senators to "turn up the heat" on the struggling Republican effort...More
A Kentucky woman is challenging the constitutionality of a new state law aimed at limiting medical malpractice lawsuits.More
A Kentucky woman is challenging the constitutionality of a new state law aimed at limiting medical malpractice lawsuits.More