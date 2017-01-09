Dairy Queen closes Illinois store after owner uses slur

Dairy Queen has closed one of its Illinois stores and terminated its relationship with the franchise owner after he was accused of using racial slurs in a confrontation with a customer.



A Zion police report says the franchise owner, Jim Crichton, told an officer he called 21-year-old Deianeira Ford of Tinley Park, Illinois, and her children a racial slur and said he's "fed up with black people." According to the report, Ford said Crichton called her and her children the slur after she asked for a refund.



Crichton apologized in a statement issued by American Dairy Queen Corporation. Crichton called his behavior "inexcusable and unacceptable" and said he would "undergo sensitivity training." Crichton didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.



Zion is about 50 miles north of downtown Chicago.