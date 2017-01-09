SIU hosts Chat with Chancellor forum to bring campus and community together

Most people in Carbondale, Illinois, know that the campus in their backyard is facing big problems — including declining enrollment and funding fallback from the state — but Monday night, it was the community's turn to share what they believe the university needs.

They got to voice their thoughts at a Chat with the Chancellor forum Monday with Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell.

One of those community members, Doug Devore, said one issues is SIU doesn't have easy alumni hiring practices. "We need them to hear that we need them to be relevant in southern Illinois again. They're a major employer and we need them to be relevant to us locally," he said.

Shirley Meyer said she has lived in Carbondale since the 1950s. "I feel like it's mine, you know? I've lived on the edge of campus since forever, so I feel very possessive of the university and the campus," she said. Meyer said everything is so connected there that the community's concerns need to be the universities concerns.

Colwell says the forum may seem small, but it will help strengthen the campus by building the relationship with the people of Carbondale.

"They realize a strong university makes for a strong Carbondale and strong southern Illinois. And the only way that we can make that happen, and you heard a couple of folks say it, is the notion of team," Colewell said. "We've got to do it together."

Meyer said she's not sure what can be done to make the campus and Carbondale grow, but she says events like the forum that allow the community and the school to come together will help make it succeed.

Colewell says he hopes to host more forums like Monday's in the future.