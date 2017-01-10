Six things to know - 1/10/17

Here are six things to know for today.



President Obama delivers his farewell address to the nation tonight. He'll be speaking at McCormick Place in Chicago. Topics may include his last defense of the Affordable Care Act and the challenges our county faces moving forward. You can watch the address on WPSD Local 6 at 8:00 p.m.



The trails at Lake Barkley State Resort Park will be closed for two days for a quota hunt for deer. Kentucky State Parks say the trails will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Quota hunts help control animal populations and help prevent disease and malnutrition.



Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor will be talking to your students about how they can start their own business. Jenean Hampton will be touring the river counties today. She is making a stop at Ballard County High School.



The murder of Fredricka Harpole is still under investigation. Investigators have been at her home on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road all night collecting evidence. Family members found the 75-year-old dead after coming back to her home Monday morning. An autopsy on Harpole will be performed today.



You can get help fighting the winter blues. A program is happening tonight at the McCracken County Public Library. You can stop by from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A presentation will explore the feelings of depression that can happen in the winter months and how to cope with those symptoms. The program is free.



Voters in Bardwell will decide if their city will allow alcohol sales today. If passed, city leaders will create an ordinance that will define how alcohol is sold in the city. Only voters registered in the city can vote. Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Carlisle County Cooperative Extension Office.