A record amount of money was donated during Christmas in the Park in Paducah.



Paducah Power released the totals during a board meeting on Monday.



During the 2016 season, 66,893 pounds of canned goods and $43,752 in cash were donated.



The donations will be distributed between Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Family Service Society, the Salvation Army, and St. Vincent DePaul.



After 20 years of the event, you have helped donated 823,943 pounds of food and $618,899.