Twin bombings in Afghanistan's capital kill 22

Two large bombings near government offices in Afghanistan's capital on Tuesday killed at least 22 people, including four women, the Interior Ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said another 43 people were wounded in the attack. He said a suicide bomber struck first, followed moments later by a car bomb.

The Taliban, which is waging a 15-year war against the U.S.-backed government, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ghulam Faroq Naziri, a lawmaker from the western Herat province, said another MP from the same province, Rahima Jami, was wounded.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber on foot struck in the southern Helmand province, killing at least seven people, said Gen. Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief. The target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, he said.

Those killed include civilian and military personnel, and six others were wounded in the attack, Kemtoz said. A car full of explosives was found nearby.

No one claimed responsibility for the Helmand attack, but it bore the hallmarks of the Taliban.