Layoffs announced at Honeywell plant in Metropolis, IL

Honeywell says that there will be layoffs at its facility in Metropolis, Illinois.



The company says 22 full-time employees and 47 contracted employees will be laid off.



There are 375 employees at the plant. Out of those employees:

- 106 are hourly

- 136 are salaried

- 133 are contractors



Honeywell says the workforce reduction is needed, “due to the significant challenges of the nuclear industry globally and the oversupply of uranium hexafluoride (UF6)."



The plant in Metropolis produces uranium hexaflouride (UF6).