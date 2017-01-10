Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted operation due to high winds.



The ferry is reporting wind at 25 to 30 miles per hour with the occasional gusts up to 40 miles per hour.



There are plans to resume service Wednesday morning unless high winds continue.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.