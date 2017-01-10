Dawson Springs man charged in connection to Princeton pharmacy robbery

A Dawson Springs man has been charged in connection to a robbery at a Princeton pharmacy.



Princeton police say on December 21 a man entered the CVS pharmacy on West Main Street and demanded narcotics and money.



He indicated he had a gun but not gun was seen.



He then left the store with an undetermined amount of prescription drugs.



On Tuesday, detectives say they obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Chandler Hughes in connection to that robbery.



Hughes is currently incarcerated at the Hopkins County Detention Center.



Hopkins County deputies served Hughes the warrant which charged him with robbery in the 2nd degree.