Illinois communities setting their own marijuana fines

Communities in Illinois are adopting their own penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana now that state law has eliminated the possibility of jail time.



The Tribune-Star reports that the law passed last year provides that people caught with 10 grams or less of the drug be issued citations carrying a fine of $100 to $200. Possession of such an amount was previously a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1,500.



The new legislation allows local governments to set their own standards concerning the amount of marijuana and fines.



Marshall is among the latest cities to pass its own measure. The City Council adopted an ordinance Monday that covers possession of 10 grams or less and sets fines consistent with the state standard.

