Police seek information from public on gravestone vandalism

The Paducah Police Department says it wants your help after gravestones were vandalized at Oak Grove Cemetery on Park Avenue in Paducah. The incident happened in November.

Police say a number of gravestones in the center of the cemetery, along 5th Avenue, were found overturned and broken on Nov. 8. A Paducah Parks Department employee told police the headstones were some of the oldest in the cemetery —some, if not all of them, were more than 100 years old.

The police department says investigators have exhausted all their leads, and so they are asking the public for assistance.

If you have any information about the vandalism, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. To leave a tip online, click here.