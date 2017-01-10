Local pharmacy broken into for 2nd time in 2 weeks

Police say someone has again broken into Rick's Pharmacy in Paducah on Tuesday, after the business was previously broken into on Dec. 27.

An officer responded to an alarm at the pharmacy around 3:55 a.m. on Tuesday and found that a door had been pried open. Officers found prescription bottles strewn on the floor inside, as well as 15 bottles on the ground across the street from the business.

Police say surveillance video shows that two men pried open the door with a crowbar and brought a trash can into the store. They then dumped prescription medications into the can and left with it.

Investigators believe the men are the same ones who broke into the pharmacy on Dec. 27. Medications were also stolen in that incident.

If you have information about the burglaries, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-tell. To leave a tip online, click here.