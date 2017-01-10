Kentucky AG willing to defend state in suit against ultrasound law

Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed former Kentucky State University President Raymond Burse to the University of Louisville board of trustees.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed former Kentucky State University President Raymond Burse to the University of Louisville board of trustees.More
We are about a month away from the annual Fancy Farm Picnic and we're learning more the details about the political event.More
We are about a month away from the annual Fancy Farm Picnic and we're learning more the details about the political event.More
Budget officials say Kentucky's General Fund revenues rose for the seventh straight year but fell short of revenue estimates.More
Budget officials say Kentucky's General Fund revenues rose for the seventh straight year but fell short of revenue estimates.More
Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.More
A federal judge in Hawaii has further weakened his already diluted travel ban by vastly expanding the list of family relationships with U.S. citizens that visa applicants can use to get into the U.S.More
A federal judge in Hawaii has further weakened his already diluted travel ban by vastly expanding the list of family relationships with U.S. citizens that visa applicants can use to get into the U.S.More
President Donald Trump was captured complimenting the French president's wife's appearance Thursday as he toured a famous Paris landmark.More
President Donald Trump was captured complimenting the French president's wife's appearance Thursday as he toured a famous Paris landmark.More
It's unclear whether the measure will survive a showdown vote next week.More
It's unclear whether the measure will survive a showdown vote next week.More