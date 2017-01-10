Neighbors unnerved by McCracken County homicide investigation

McCracken County sheriff's deputies still need your help in a homicide investigation. They're keeping a lot of the details from the public right now, saying it could harm their investigation.

But this is what we do know:

- Deputies were called to a home at 500 Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East Monday, where they found the body of 75-year-old Fredricka Harpole.

- She had moved to McCracken County 15 months ago and lived with family.

- A family member called 911.

- We still do not know how she died, but deputies say the autopsy performed Tuesday confirmed their belief that someone killed her.

Neighbors say they're nervous because the death happened so close to home.

Normally, a horse named Spider gets to go for a morning ride on the property, but Cletus Poat says yesterday it was too cold to take him out. Poat says it's lucky that they didn't, because down the road, something went very wrong in his neighborhood.

"Whether it was a shot or something else, usually you hear some dogs barking," Poat says.

Poat takes care of Spider and Goldie in his barn every morning, including Monday. It's the same time period the McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for any observations or information.

“I just told them what I had seen yesterday, the short time I was out here, just didn't see anything," Poat says. "Saw a couple cars.”

Poat says he didn't know how helpful his information was. But what he does know is: Until the sheriff's department knows more about what happened there, he's not leaving doors unlocked.

“The first things you think about, well you leave the garage door cracked for the dog. You worry about just locking everything down," Poat says.

We requested the recording of the 911 call. Investigators told us as it's a part of their investigation, and they cannot release that information yet. Again, if you were in the area of the Saint John community between 8 a.m. and 11:42 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.