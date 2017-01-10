Lt. Gov. encourages students to learn to open new local businesses

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton visited the river counties Tuesday, hoping to inspire local students to start their own businesses.

She told Ballard Memorial High School students about a new competition she's challenging Kentucky students to compete in.

Ballard Memorial High School senior Shelby Hawes has a number of jobs around the school. She hopes the work she does gets her ready for life after graduation. It's a thought that can be scary, because it could mean moving away for a job.

"Ballard is a family. You stay here. It's hard to leave. It's home," Hawes said.

Shelby listened as Hampton encouraged students to enter the Lieutenant Governor's Entrepreneurship Challenge, which challenges students to come up with a pitch for a small business.

"I want these kids to start looking outside the box and looking for opportunities, looking for new ideas," Hampton said.

The Kentucky State Data Center expects the population in the river counties to drastically drop by 2040. In Ballard County, it's expected to drop by hundreds of people. In Fulton County, it's expected to go down by almost 3,000.

The population of the river counties declines as industries shut down.

"We don't want these kids to move away. We want them to be able to make their living here in Kentucky and not have to go away to find work," Hampton said.

Hampton says, if students start thinking about starting businesses now, it could mean more jobs in west Kentucky in the future.

"A lot of us are go-getters in our generation. We want to start new things," Hawes said.

That gives students like Hawes a chance to stay closer to home.

Any Kentucky students in grades nine through 12 can enter the Lieutenant Governor's Entrepreneurship Challenge through Feb. 1. Click here to enter.