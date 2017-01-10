2 jailed on Paducah child abuse charges

Paducah police say two people were charged Monday afternoon with second degree child abuse of an 11-year-old boy.

The police department says officers were called to a local school Monday in reference to a possible child abuse case. Officers say the boy had scabs and bruises, and he had been whipped with a switch, a belt and an electrical cord.

Police interviewed 27-year-old Taneca Bard and 26-year-old Blair Bard before the two were charged with second degree child abuse and jailed.