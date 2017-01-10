Southeastern Illinois College leaders: Emergency funding helps, but more is needed

Some community colleges in Illinois are getting a little extra help to make it through the state's budget impasse.

On Friday, the Illinois Community College Board announced plans to provide $3 million in emergency funding for seven community colleges, based upon need.

Leaders at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg — one of the southern Illinois colleges to receive a portion of that funding — said the help is greatly appreciated, but far more is needed to survive the impasse.

Inside SIC sociology and government instructor Matt Lees’ classes, it’s business as usual. But the state’s ongoing budget battle is leaving little funding for schools like his. Lees said the staff there is close like family. He said when he enters the classroom, he tries to put worries over possible program or job cuts at the school out of his mind.

"You just try to set that aside and do what we've always done, which is provide a quality education for our students," said Lees.

Emergency funding will arrive at the end of January for those seven community colleges. They’ll get roughly $428,000 of the $3 million being distributed. SIC President Jonah Rice said with that addition, the college will have received roughly 44 percent of its funding for the school year. It normally gets $5 million from the state. In the past two years, it has received just $1.9 million. SIC has dipped in to reserves and cut what it could, Rice said, but ultimately, SIC needs more state funding.

"We're trying to not look at any major reductions that would harm student services or academics. So, the money helps us protect all those things," Rice said.

A big chunk of the emergency funding will go toward payroll and student scholarships. Rice said it’s important to make sure those areas are well funded, or the quality of instruction and education at the school could suffer.

Lees said, because of the uncertain atmosphere created by the impasse, students in his government classes are more engaged than ever in discussions. He said it’s because they’re seeing the direct impact of lawmaker’s choices on their lives.

"They can see it tangibly. It makes it easier for them to understand that what happens in far-off locations like Springfield and Washington have real consequences. In this instance, negative consequences," Lees said.

He and Rice said they hope to see lawmakers finally put away politics and come to a compromise, because schools and students in the state have been struggling long enough.

The other community colleges that will receive emergency funding are Illinois Eastern Community Colleges, Kaskaskia College, Lake Land College, John A. Logan College, Rend Lake College and Shawnee Community College.