Riverfront hotel nearing completion

We’re closer to having a new place to stay in Downtown Paducah. The Holiday Inn Riverfront is 90 percent complete, and it’s on track to be completed by April 1.

Tuesday’s high winds slowed down construction.

Field Superintendent for McMurry Construction Scott Looney said Tuesday he’s determined to be done on time. “I've got a certain amount of days to my contract, and my job is to get here and make sure I get done to be able to get butts in beds,” he said.

Instead of spending Tuesday wrapping up the outside of the hotel, as the backside still needs some bricking, crews had to stay inside.

“I can’t have people on areal lifts, because we would be caulking windows, we would be laying brick, and we’d be doing anything, putting anything up in the air. It’s a lot worse 20 feet up," he said of the wind.

Looney builds hotels like the Holiday Inn Riverfront in many states and climates. He said the key is to be aware of your surroundings and plan ahead. “You've got to be ready if something decided to fly around,” Looney added.

Most of the remaining construction is inside. The bulk of the work left is cosmetic.