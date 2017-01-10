Jackson resigns as Mustangs head coach after two seasons

After two seasons with McCracken County, Shawn Jackson has resigned as the head football coach of the Mustangs.

Jackson is returning to the state of Georgia where he previously coached to join his lifelong mentor who he’s previously worked with in Georgia. Jackson will be an offensive coordinator.

McCracken County has not yet named Jackson’s new school.

Jackson led the Mustangs to a 17-7 overall record including a spot in the 6A Regional championship in 2015.

The Mustangs will not name an interim head coach as they plan to move forward with a committee type approach with their offseason program.

McCracken County will look for its third head coach in the last five years.

McCracken County High School activities director Kris Garrett says the timeline to hire a new coach will be by March 1.

