Sessions strikes law-and-order tone at hearing

Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions has been casting himself as a strong protector of law and order at his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday.



Echoing rhetoric that was used on the campaign trail by Donald Trump, Sessions warned of the threats of illegal drugs flooding across the border, violent crime in American cities, and low morale among police. He told fellow senators, "These trends cannot continue." Sessions said, "It is a fundamental civil right to be safe in your home and your community."



Also at today's hearing, he promised to recuse himself from any investigation there might be into Hillary Clinton, because of comments he made during the campaign.