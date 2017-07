A former city employee who retired in December wants to serve as a consultant for the Paducah McCracken County Convention Center.

Steve Doolittle presented his proposal to the Paducah McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board Tuesday.

The convention center hosts parties and events many of you and your families attend.

If selected, Doolittle would advise the board on major projects. He would work with contractors and designers to attract business to the convention center.