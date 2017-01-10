Voters say no to alcohol sales in Wickliffe

If you've ever eaten at Los Primos Mexican Restaurant in Wickliffe, you've probably met Alexandra Roberts.

"Whenever I say, 'What can I bring you to drink?' they're like, 'OK, do you have any alcohol?' And I'm like, 'No, we don't,'" says Roberts.

It's because the restaurant is in Wickliffe, where it's illegal to sell alcohol, and it might be like that for a while. In a special election on Tuesday, people voted against the sale of alcohol 70 to 47.

"There's alcohol in Cairo, there's alcohol now being sold in Barlow and Bardwell and La Center,"says Roberts. "So, it's just kind of, we're the city in the middle that's not selling alcohol."

Los Primos co-owner David Verdugo says he's sad to find out things aren't changing after Tuesday's vote.

"We were kind of disappointed, but we were expecting that could happen," says Verdugo. "So, just in case, we are planning something else."

Verdugo says they're hoping to open another restaurant in La Center, Kentucky, where they can sell alcohol.

They'll still keep the current location open. Now, Roberts says they're getting creative, searching for different ways to attract customers.

"We're having a happy hour for non-alcoholic beverages," says Roberts. "Stuff like that."

Ballard County Clerk Lynn Lane says the waiting period is three years until another alcohol sales vote can be on the ballot.

You can't get alcohol in Wickliffe, but you'll soon be able to buy it in Bardwell, Kentucky. Voters there passed the measure on Tuesday 146 to 95.

Carlisle County Clerk Michael Toon says the new law allows for more opportunities to grow the local economy.

"I think the main angle here from the person who filed the petition was to generate more tourism for Carlisle County and to bring in more opportunities for people," says Toon. "This liquor law opens the door for wineries, distilleries, things of that nature."

Toon says it's now up to the city of Bardwell to decide how to implement the alcohol sales.