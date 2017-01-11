Cleveland perfect from the floor, SEMO tops Tennessee Tech

Antonius Cleveland scored 24 points on 9-for-9 field goal shooting and Southeast Missouri State never trailed while knocking off Tennessee Tech 83-78 in Ohio Valley Conference play Tuesday night.



Southeast Missouri State (7-12, 2-2) built leads as large as 20 points before Tennessee Tech (7-12, 3-1) whittled it down to 75-73 after a Kajon Mack 3-pointer with 1:54 to play.



But Cleveland, Daniel Simmons and Tahj Eaddy went 6-for-6 at the foul line - with Simmons adding a clutch jumper with 10 seconds left for good measure. He finished with seven points, Eaddy 13, Trey Kellum 11 and Denzel Mahoney10 for the Redhawks.



Mack scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Titans - scoring eight in the last two minutes. Mason Ramsey matched his career best with 19 points, Aleksa Jugovic added 12 points and Savonte Frazier 10.



Southeast Missouri shot 60.5 percent from the field and added 25 points from the free-throw line.

