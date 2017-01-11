1/10 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported scores from Tuesday, January 10th.
BOYS:
Calloway County 53, Trigg County 51
Carlisle County 74, Dongola, IL 45
Christian County 98, University Heights 82
Dawson Springs 61, Crittenden County 51
Madisonville-North Hopkins 65, Caldwell County 59
Marshall County 48, Paducah Tilghman 43
Mayfield 75, Ballard Memorial 46
St. Mary 65, Community Christian 23
GIRLS:
Calloway County 71, Hickman County 39
Madisonville-North Hopkins 52, Caldwell County 36
Marshall County 72, Paducah Tilghman 11
Mayfield 42, Ballard Memorial 26
St. Mary 53, Community Christian 45
Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.
Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.