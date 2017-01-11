1/10 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported scores from Tuesday, January 10th.

BOYS:

Calloway County 53, Trigg County 51

Carlisle County 74, Dongola, IL 45

Christian County 98, University Heights 82

Dawson Springs 61, Crittenden County 51

Madisonville-North Hopkins 65, Caldwell County 59

Marshall County 48, Paducah Tilghman 43

Mayfield 75, Ballard Memorial 46

St. Mary 65, Community Christian 23

GIRLS:

Calloway County 71, Hickman County 39

Madisonville-North Hopkins 52, Caldwell County 36

Marshall County 72, Paducah Tilghman 11

Mayfield 42, Ballard Memorial 26

St. Mary 53, Community Christian 45

