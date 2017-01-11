Allegiant Airlines to offer Louisville flights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -
Allegiant Airlines says it will start flying out of Louisville International Airport in May.
The Courier-Journal reports that the Las Vegas-based carrier will offer nonstop service from Louisville to five Florida locations and seasonal nonstop flights to Hilton Head International in Georgia.
The Florida airports include Orlando-Sanford International, Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, St. Pete-Clearwater, and Punta Gorda.
Allegiant Airlines officials announced 17 new routes and a new base of operations on Tuesday, in addition to the new service to Louisville.
Allegiant already offers flights out of nearby Blue Grass Airport in Lexington and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Louisville International Airport currently houses five airlines - American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, OneJet, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.