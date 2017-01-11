Donald Trump schedules news conference - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

NEW YORK (AP) -

Nearly six months and a campaign victory later, president-elect Donald Trump will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups - interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton. Trump has challenged that assessment.
    
At a late morning news conference in the Trump Tower lobby, the president-elect is also expected to face questions about how he plans to disentangle himself from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business.

