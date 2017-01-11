Six things to know - 1/11/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Crews will be closing Illinois 149 this morning. The closure is happening east of downtown West Frankfort. Crews will be repairing a railroad crossing. The highway will reopen Thursday night.



There is a push to end the ban of silencers on guns in Tennessee. The Republican representative sponsoring the bill calls it the Hearing Protection Act. Right now, the possession, manufacture, or sale of a silencer is considered a felony in the state.



A new entertainment complex featuring exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis Presley is expected to open in March at Graceland. It will be across the street from Presley's home in Memphis, Tennessee.



The 100th General Assembly will be sworn in today in Springfield, Illinois. They are expected to tackle the 18 month budget standoff. Because of the stalemate, Illinois is now billions of dollars in debt.



Your student may have to take the SAT instead of the ACT. Some high schools in Illinois are changing the requirement. This April, all high school juniors will take the SAT for free during the school day. They will have the same amount of time as the ACT, but will answer fewer questions.



President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first news conference since winning the election. Trump will be answering questions in New York City. Topics will include what role he believes Russia played in the election hacking of the Democrats and how he will prevent conflicts of interest with his business while serving as president.