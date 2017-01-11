US 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge back open after brief closur - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

US 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge back open after brief closure

Posted: Updated:
PADUCAH, KY -

The Brookport Bridge is back open after a brief closure Wednesday. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the closure to the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge  began at 9 a.m.

Crews needed the bridge closed to repair the steel deck that was damaged by heavy truck traffic.

The bridge carries traffic between Paducah, Kentucky and Brookport, Illinois over the Ohio River.

Powered by Frankly