Northbound lane restrictions on Purchase Parkway for pothole repairs

There will be lane restrictions along a portion of the Purchase Parkway in the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange work zone for pothole patching Wednesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says northbound traffic on the Purchase Parkway will be halted for a few a few minutes at a time in the work zone.



Drivers should be on the lookout for a roving work crew repairing potholes.



Work is expected to start a 9:00 a.m. and take about two hours to complete.



The work is zone is along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27 mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52 mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange.