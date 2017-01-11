Fundraisers set up to help family of lineman injured on the job

Josh Franklin is continuing to get care in a Nashville hospital. He is the Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative lineman who was injured when he made contact with a live wire Friday afternoon.



The Facebook page "Graves County Prayer Chain" last updated saying Franklin is being treated for pneumonia. The page also posted earlier that both of his hands were amputated.



If you would like to help the Franklin family, donations can be taken to any Regions Bank location. Just ask that the money go towards the Josh Franklin fund.



A group called Lineman Wives is also selling t-shirts and hoodies. They are selling the following items:



Kids shirts - $15

Short sleeved - $20

Long sleeved - $25

Hoodies - $30



There is a extra $5 per shirt that is 2X or larger and $5 per shirt for shipping if necessary.



You can get more information on how to order a shirt by e-mailing prayingforjosh@gmail.com.



Orders must be made before 5:00 p.m. this Friday, January 13.



Proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the Franklin family.