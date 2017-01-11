Former Mayfield police chief passes away

The Mayfield Police Department says retired Police Chief Bryan Morrison passed away Wednesday morning.

Morrison had stepped down from the position in 2016 due to illness. The police chief was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in October 2015.

"Morrison was an exemplary police officer who served the city of Mayfield. He served with utmost dedication and commitment for 18 years as a distinguished professional," the police department said on Facebook Wednesday.

We will bring you information on funeral arrangements once they are announced.