Door lockdown devices fully funded for schools in Massac County, Illinois

Lockdown devices for doors are now inside many of your children’s classrooms. They're aimed at protecting students in case of an active shooter.

We first told you about the Metropolis, Illinois, firefighter who started the fundraiser to buy the devices in September. Now that the project is fully funded, it's just a matter of putting the devices in place: 75 down, 300 to go.

Metropolis Fire Capt. Micah Tolbert says when he started the fundraiser for these door locks, he never thought he'd be installing them this soon. “Learned a little as I go, destroyed some drills, some drill bits," he says. "So, it’s been a learning process, but I’ve got it down to an art now.”

As a member of the community and a father, he says he's happy to put the work in to keep all school kids safer. “When I explain it to them, a bunch of thank yous, I got some hand fives, handshakes, hugs," he says.

The devices are simple enough. A teacher can install them in seconds, and even students are learning how in case there isn't an adult around.

Metropolis Elementary School Principal Sarah Wessel says Tolbert’s been coming in on his days off to install the devices. She says teachers and students are grateful for his and the department's work.

"This is one of the benefits of living in a small town, because good things like this happen and there are good people who take care of us like this," Wessel says.

Tolbert says the idea to secure area schools started with his son, and now Tolbert can have some peace of mind knowing he'll be safer. “That was a special moment, getting his door done," he says.

Tolbert says he doesn't have any plans to take his idea outside of Massac County right now. He says he could use any volunteers to help install the devices. Tolbert says if you want to help, call the Metropolis Fire Department.