Build-Ready site in Princeton, Ky., aims to bring more jobs to area

Lyon and Caldwell counties hope to use a Build-Ready site in Princeton to bring more jobs to west Kentucky.

A Build-Ready certification allows a business to start building immediately, with preliminary engineer and prep work to the site complete. It saves about six to nine months in the construction process.

Signatures on the wall of Muddy Piggs Barbecue in Princeton, KY represent the customers that visited the business. They remind Denise Nelson of the hard work she's put into her business.

"Blood, sweat and tears. A lot of tears. It's like a baby that never grows up," Nelson said.

Most of Denise's business comes from the workers, many from out of town, for the industry that surrounds the restaurant.

"They'll be here for a week, and they come breakfast, lunch and super," Nelson said.

In the hopes of bringing even more industry to the area, two groups teamed up to put $150,000 to make 200,000 square feet in the Princeton Industrial Park Build-Ready. One of the groups involved is the Princeton-Caldwell County Industrial Development Authority or IDA.

"We want to attract business to provide more jobs for more people and hopefully help our community grow and prosper," said IDA Chairman Scott Laffoon.

Laffoon says the investment pays for all the preliminary engineering work, so a business can build quickly. IDA aims to attract a factory-type business that will create jobs.

"It'll be great for not just us but other small businesses," Laffoon said.



Work on the site will start again once the weather clears up this spring. It will take a few more months to complete. Laffoon hopes it's done by this summer.



The other partner is the Lake Barkley Economic Partnership between Lyon and Caldwell County. The two groups get most of their funding from local city and counties.