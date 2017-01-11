State seeks input from experts as it prepares application for opioid epidemic grant

Kentucky has the opportunity to apply for up to $10 million in federal funding to combat what it calls the epidemic of opioid use disorder.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says it will apply to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for aid in combating opioid addiction. The deadline for the grant is due Feb. 17.

The CHFS is looking for input from those with expertise and experience in combating the crisis, and has issued a request for information, or RFI, and it says it needs experts to respond by 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 19.

For more information about the funding, visit the SAMSHA website. To find the RFI online, click here.

A conference call for interested parties to get more information about the RFI and ask questions will be held at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, Jan. 13. For more information on how to participate in that call, click here.

We have included a copy of the RFI form below this story.